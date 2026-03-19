Stuck in the regulatory crossfire

On Monday (16 March, 2026), the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Investment Fraud and Fairer Financial Services dropped a 250-page bombshell report. Then yesterday, the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee held its final evidence session on 'Regulators and Growth.' Two parliamentary bodies, two very different takes on the same regulator - the FCA - with distributors and, by definition, the clients we serve, stuck right in the middle. The APPG report pulls absolutely no punches: UK financial conduct regulation is "systemically flawed". Repeated scandals, ignored warn...