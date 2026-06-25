Mutual insurers paid out £91m in income protection claims in 2025

Up from £70m paid in 2023

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) has reported that its members paid out more than £91m in income protection (IP) claims to their members in 2025.

This is stable from £91.5m paid out in 2024, although it marks an increase from £70m paid in 2023. The average value of claims paid across providers last year was £21,435, compared to £29,948 in 2024. A total of 8,337 new claims were made to members during 2025, compared to 9,420 new claims made in 2024. The providers paid out 92.6% of claims last year, compared to 94.1% in 2024. The members which participated in the data included British Friendly, Cirencester Friendly, DG Mutual, Holloway Friendly, LV=, National Friendly, PG Mutual, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter, Wesleyan and Wiltsh...

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Jaskeet Briah
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