The Exeter sees 21.6% rise in new business premiums for IP

Gross premium income up to £135m

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Insurer, The Exeter, recorded a 21.6% increase in new business premiums for income protection (IP) in 2025, increasing to £7m from £5.8m the year prior.

Overall, The Exeter reported an 8% increase in gross premium income to £135m from £125.1m in 2024, with health insurance seeing new business premiums in line with expectations at £19.1m.  There was also an increase in new business premiums for life insurance, increasing to £5.6m in 2025 from £3.7m in 2024. The Exeter's membership last year grew by 3.5% to 151,503 members, the provider paid out a record number of claims in 2025, with a total of £71m paid out in claims. Last year, The Exeter also recorded increased demand for additional services. Downloads of its member benefit app, ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of young workers said health worsened while awaiting healthcare

Mutual insurers paid out £91m in income protection claims in 2025

More on Insurer

Mutual insurers paid out £91m in income protection claims in 2025
Insurer

Mutual insurers paid out £91m in income protection claims in 2025

Up from £70m paid in 2023

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 June 2026 • 2 min read
Shepherds Friendly makes appointment for partnership growth
Insurer

Shepherds Friendly makes appointment for partnership growth

Laura Gauden joins society

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 June 2026 • 1 min read
Aviva to offer targeted support
Insurer

Aviva to offer targeted support

Latest provider to get FCA approval

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 18 June 2026 • 1 min read