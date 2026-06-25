The Exeter sees 21.6% rise in new business premiums for IP

Overall, The Exeter reported an 8% increase in gross premium income to £135m from £125.1m in 2024, with health insurance seeing new business premiums in line with expectations at £19.1m. There was also an increase in new business premiums for life insurance, increasing to £5.6m in 2025 from £3.7m in 2024. The Exeter's membership last year grew by 3.5% to 151,503 members, the provider paid out a record number of claims in 2025, with a total of £71m paid out in claims. Last year, The Exeter also recorded increased demand for additional services. Downloads of its member benefit app, ...