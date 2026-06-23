In the role, Gauden will oversee the sales team, focusing on strategic sales leadership, revenue growth and supporting the development of the society's proposition. Gauden has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry across mortgage and insurance intermediary distribution. She has specialised in customer experience, multi-channel customer journeys and people development. Previously, Gauden worked at Newcastle Building Society as national sales manager. In the role, she supported the implementation of the firm's mortgage intermediary business strategy, as wel...