UK labour market sees dip

In its latest UK employment estimates published today (18 June), the ONS noted that the employment rate stood at around 75%, largely unchanged from both the year and last quarter. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.9% - up 0.3 percentage points on the year but down 0.3 percentage points on the last quarter. The early estimates for May 2026 showed a further decrease in payrolled employees by 119,000 (0.4%) on the year, while mostly unchanged from April with a small rise of 2,000 to 30.3 million. However, the ONS noted that figures for May are likely to be revised ...