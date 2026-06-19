UK labour market sees dip

The number of payrolled employees in the UK fell by 138,000 (0.5%) in the year to April 2026 and by 53,000 (0.2%) between March and April 2026, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
In its latest UK employment estimates published today (18 June), the ONS noted that the employment rate stood at around 75%, largely unchanged from both the year and last quarter. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.9% - up 0.3 percentage points on the year but down 0.3 percentage points on the last quarter. The early estimates for May 2026 showed a further decrease in payrolled employees by 119,000 (0.4%) on the year, while mostly unchanged from April with a small rise of 2,000 to 30.3 million. However, the ONS noted that figures for May are likely to be revised ...
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