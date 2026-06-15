Royal London pays out £821m in 2025

98.4% pay out rate

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurer, Royal London, paid out a record £821 million in protection claims in 2025.

The provider said it supported 62,412 customers, families and businesses over the 12 months. Royal London paid 98.4% of protection claims, which represents a slight dip from its 2024 pay out rate figure of 98.7%. In 2024, the insurer paid out £751m to 65,385 families and businesses, 2025's statistics show an increase in the amount paid coupled with a decrease in the number of claimants. Royal London attributed this increase in amount paid to 2025 being the first full year of claims following the transfer of Aegon's individual protection portfolio. Craig Paterson, chief underwrit...

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