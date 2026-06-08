Broadstone appoints senior actuarial director

Grout joins from FTI Consulting, here he held the role of senior adviser at the firm's global insurance services practice. The new actual director brings nearly 40 years' experience as an actuarial and management consultant, with expertise as an independent expert on Part VII transfers and s166 reports; actuarial and commercial due diligence; design and implementation of finance; capital and risk management frameworks; and mergers and acquisitions. Grout said: "I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues bringing practical and pragmatic solutions to help our clients'...