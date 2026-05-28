Healix Health updates skin cancer screening service

Healthcare trust provider, Healix Health, has partnered with Circle Health Group to update its skin cancer screening service for members.
The partnership will see Healix members be able to access enhanced dermatology assessments from home, with a screening kit to be sent to customers after receiving approval for the virtual pathway. If further investigation is required, members will have access to face-to-face appointments across Circle Health Group's hospital network. The service will now include a specialist smartphone, dermoscopic lens and digital platform provided by Skin Analytics. These aim to improve image quality and support faster clinical review, which Healix said helps to reduce delays and uncertainty for pa...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.