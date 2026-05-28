Healix Health updates skin cancer screening service

The partnership will see Healix members be able to access enhanced dermatology assessments from home, with a screening kit to be sent to customers after receiving approval for the virtual pathway. If further investigation is required, members will have access to face-to-face appointments across Circle Health Group's hospital network. The service will now include a specialist smartphone, dermoscopic lens and digital platform provided by Skin Analytics. These aim to improve image quality and support faster clinical review, which Healix said helps to reduce delays and uncertainty for pa...