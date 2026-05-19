One in six businesses not monitoring employee absenteeism

Provider, MetLife UK, and insurtech, YuLife, have launched a guide, Prevention Advantage, to support companies with preventing sickness rather than paying for it. The top reasons that businesses did not monitor absenteeism was that the business is too small to need tracking (43%), followed by this not being a business priority (26%) and tracking absence taking "too much time and effort" (14%). The research also found that 16% of business owners did not calculate the cost of sickness absence. However, the providers said that with the average long-term absence – being more than four ...