Half of adults have no financial plan for future care costs

According to its survey of 2,000 UK adults, 49% did not have a financial plan to meet future care costs, with 25% expecting to rely on income, savings and pensions to cover expenses and 11% saying they would have to sell their home. Around 7% expected to rely on an insurance pay out, with 10% of respondents holding critical illness cover. When planning for the future, respondents prioritised retirement savings and pensions (30%) and avoiding being a financial burden (30%), while 11% focused on funding long-term medical care. When it came to care costs for dementia, 39% did not kno...