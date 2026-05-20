Half of adults have no financial plan for future care costs

Provider, Zurich, has released research that shows a gap in financial planning when it comes to care costs, as well as limited awareness that risks of developing dementia can be reduced.
According to its survey of 2,000 UK adults, 49% did not have a financial plan to meet future care costs, with 25% expecting to rely on income, savings and pensions to cover expenses and 11% saying they would have to sell their home. Around 7% expected to rely on an insurance pay out, with 10% of respondents holding critical illness cover. When planning for the future, respondents prioritised retirement savings and pensions (30%) and avoiding being a financial burden (30%), while 11% focused on funding long-term medical care. When it came to care costs for dementia, 39% did not kno...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.