UK unemployment rate rises to 5% in Q1 2026

Vacancies hit five-year low

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

UK joblessness rose by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year to 5% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as the labour market weakened slightly.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (19 May), the estimated number of vacancies decreased in the latest quarter to 705,000, a fall of 3.9%. This marks the lowest level of vacancies since February to April 2021 and suggests "the labour market remains soft", according to Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics, ONS. "Early estimates of the number of people on payroll in April point to further weakness," she added, as the conflict in the Middle East begins to hit hiring levels.  Hospitality and retail were the sectors hit hardest, which was...

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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