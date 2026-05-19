UK unemployment rate rises to 5% in Q1 2026

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (19 May), the estimated number of vacancies decreased in the latest quarter to 705,000, a fall of 3.9%. This marks the lowest level of vacancies since February to April 2021 and suggests "the labour market remains soft", according to Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics, ONS. "Early estimates of the number of people on payroll in April point to further weakness," she added, as the conflict in the Middle East begins to hit hiring levels. Hospitality and retail were the sectors hit hardest, which was...