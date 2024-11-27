DE&I progress since Black Lives Matter stagnates in financial services

A significant majority of financial services employees (70%) have said little to no real change or progress has occurred with regard to racial tensions since the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, according to an industry report.
Findings from the Reboot Race to Equality: UK Financial Services 2024 report also revealed UK financial services workers were dissatisfied with how their firms and the wider industry responded to the UK race riots earlier this summer. According to the Reboot founder Noreen Biddle Shah "even more concerning is the growing trend of employees feeling pressured to remain silent on issues of racial and ethnic diversity". "Many fear repercussions if they speak up, with some feeling concerned about their job security should they challenge the status quo," Biddle Shah added. In addition, a...
