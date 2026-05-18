PMI claims satisfaction rises despite consumer fall in trust

Fairer Finance's Spring 2026 Index, which polled over 10,000 PMI customers, found that trust has decreased by 0.11 percentage points since Autumn 2025, settling at around 58.5%. This is broadly in line with levels seen since the Index high of 58.57% in Autumn 2024. The provider said the findings suggest the PMI sector has reached a "trust plateau" as scores have made little movement over the past 18 months. Meanwhile, claims satisfaction increased by 1.23 percentage points to 66.08%, it has also increased by more than 10 percentage points over the past three years. Looking at age, ...