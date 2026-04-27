Private healthcare up 7% in Q1 2026: Healthcode

£1.5bn generated for healthcare providers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Private healthcare up 7% in Q1 2026: Healthcode

The total number of invoices for insured treatment processed by medical invoice clearing firm, Healthcode, increased by nearly 7% year-on-year in the Q1 2026.

Volumes for private medical insurance (PMI) invoices exceeded 50,000 per day during the first three months of 2026, which Healthcode said marks a record for the quarter.

PMI invoices generated more than £1.5 billion for healthcare providers, rising by over 11% compared with Q1 2025.

Overall, Healthcode processed more than 3.1million invoices in Q1. All three months surpassed the 1m mark for the first time, with most activity being for outpatient care, which accounted for more than 1m invoices in March.

The total invoice volume for outpatient care was 2.87m during Q1, this is up by 7.3% from 2025's figure.

Additionally, the total volume for admitted care was 294,878, this has increased by 3.6% and was mainly driven by an increase in day cases.

Treatment specialism

Most PMI invoices processed by Healthcode came from non-hospital sources, including clinics, private practices and practitioners, representing 2m invoices. Volumes were up 9.2% year-on-year, compared with a 2.8% increase for hospitals.

In terms of specialties, radiology recorded the biggest year-on-year growth of the top 10 hospital specialties in Q1, rising by 13% with 138,000 invoices.

This has remained the second largest hospital specialty to orthopaedics, this also saw a year-on-year increase in volume of 6% to 200,000, while physiotherapy volumes were trending lower within hospitals.

Physiotherapy volumes in Q1 were down by 9% year-on-year to 80,000, while non-hospital physiotherapy saw the largest growth with 405,000 invoices, up 14%.

The other hospital specialty to decrease in Q1 was pathology/haematology which was down 16% year-on-year to 56,000.

Radiology and psychotherapy were the non-hospital specialties to see a fall in volumes in Q1, these were down by 26% and 8%, respectively.

Richard Aris, director of strategic partnerships and external affairs, Healthcode, said: "This was a brilliant beginning to 2026 for private healthcare and sets things up nicely for the rest of the year.

"After a slowdown in annual growth during 2025, it shows the resilience of the PMI market which continues to be the driving force in private healthcare. Most importantly, it ensures providers have the funding to deliver high quality diagnostics and treatment to patients in need."

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