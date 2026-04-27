Katie Crook-Davies joins Perci Health

Virtual cancer clinic, Perci Health, has appointed Katie Crook-Davies as its director of strategic accounts.
Crook-Davies will be tasked with scaling partnerships across the insurance and employer health markets, according to the provider. The new role will require Crook-Davies to work with insurers, intermediaries and employers to expand access to cancer services and embed its service within the market. The provider said that Crook-Davies brings over 15 years' experience in UK protection, having held roles at Swiss Re and Vitality, alongside being a qualified life actuary. Crook-Davies said: "As cancer incidence continues to rise and survival rates improve, more people are living with an...
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