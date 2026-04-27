Aviva expands access to menopause support for PMI customers

Service extended to individuals and SMEs

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Aviva will expand its menopause support services via Aviva Digital GP to individuals and small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are private medical insurance (PMI) policyholders with the insurer.

From 27 April 2026, the service will become available to more than 675,000 additional new and existing customers who have registered for Aviva Digital GP, and their family members, following this extension this cover. Over the past 12 months, more than 5,000 people have accessed the menopause support through their corporate healthcare, including 280 family members. Around 39% of appointments with the menopause-trained nurses related to mental health concerns such as mood swings, irritation and anxiety.  Other symptoms discussed included fatigue (13%) and irregular or excessive blee...

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Jaskeet Briah
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