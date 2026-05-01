Kicking off the afternoon was a session on how to address the persisting issue of the protection gap, hosted by Women in Protection Network chair, Emma Thomson. Panellists, including Andrew Wibberley, founding executive director, The Interesting Life Company; Phil Jeynes, head of individual protection, MetLife UK; Marta Scott-Manuszewska, founder, Five Star Mortgages; and Richard Kerton, protection specialist and founder, Legacy Is, discussed the challenges and solutions from across the industry. Jeynes said that the industry is seeing changing demographics and evolving working patter...