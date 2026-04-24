COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 20 April 2026. The top stories this week are: Employers' NI increase slowing group risk growth: Swiss Re Employers must do more to prevent absence: L&G IPT collects £9.04bn in FY25/26 IHT receipts hit £8.5bn Zurich adds tools for IHT and life insurance advice Cirencester Friendly pays out £10.7m in 2025