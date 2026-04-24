This week's episode of the COVER Review looks as employer national insurance contributions (NICs), insurance premium tax (IPT), inheritance tax (IHT) and provider updates.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 20 April 2026. The top stories this week are: Employers' NI increase slowing group risk growth: Swiss Re Employers must do more to prevent absence: L&G IPT collects £9.04bn in FY25/26 IHT receipts hit £8.5bn Zurich adds tools for IHT and life insurance advice Cirencester Friendly pays out £10.7m in 2025
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