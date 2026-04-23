Employers' NI increase slowing group risk growth: Swiss Re

The report detailed that the number of in-force group risk policies in the UK grew to 96,006, a 1.4% increase year-on-year. The growth, however, represented a downturn from 2024's figure, which saw 3.2% growth compared to 2023. The total number of people insured under group risk policies, according to Swiss Re, grew by 3.5% to just over 16 million, with total in-force premiums seeing a growth of 2%. Changes to employers' NI were announced during the Autumn Budget 2024, it saw rates grow to 15% for employers, whilst lowering the threshold at which they are required to pay. The hi...