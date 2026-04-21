UK unemployment rate drops to 4.9% in February 2026: ONS

The number of payrolled employees fell by 74,000 (0.2%) between February 2025 and 2026, with a 6,000 drop between January and February 2026. Annual average earnings growth stood at 3.6% for regular earnings and 3.8% for total earnings in the quarter to February 2026, down from 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively, for the three months to January. The ONS also provided early estimates for March 2026, which pointed to a 65,000 decrease in the number of payrolled employees on the year and 11,000 on the month. Derrick Dunne, CEO, YOU Asset Management, said the ONS' data made for "uncomfor...