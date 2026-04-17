Holloway Friendly to merge with Wiltshire Friendly

No job losses expected

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Mutual provider, Holloway Friendly, has announced proposals to merge with Wiltshire Friendly, subject to regulatory approval.

The combined businesses will focus on providing income protection and health-related benefits to members across the UK. Holloway Friendly told COVER that no job losses are expected from the merger, with the Wiltshire Friendly team to join Holloway's team on the effective date. It added that Holloway Friendly will continue to offer insurance products to the UK market, such as its My Sick Pay insurance, which is designed to pay an income if a policyholder is unable to work through illness or accident. The mutuals expect the merger to take place later this year, further information wi...

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