NHS waiting list down to 7.22m

The figure represents a 0.4% drop from 7.25m in January 2026. It also showed a drop from 7.4m in February 2025, representing a 2.5% downturn. On top of reducing the number of people waiting on the list, 62.6% of patients were being seen within the Government's 18-week target. Whilst improvement is there, the NHS' constitution standard aims for 92% of patients to be seen within the 18-week timeframe. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "While waiting lists fell slightly again in February, we have to see these numbers in context. After three years of tireless...