NHS waiting list down to 7.22m

62.6% seen within 18 weeks

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

NHS England has published its waiting list statistics for February 2026, showing the number of those waiting for referral to treatment was down to 7.22 million.

The figure represents a 0.4% drop from 7.25m in January 2026. It also showed a drop from 7.4m in February 2025, representing a 2.5% downturn. On top of reducing the number of people waiting on the list, 62.6% of patients were being seen within the Government's 18-week target. Whilst improvement is there, the NHS' constitution standard aims for 92% of patients to be seen within the 18-week timeframe. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "While waiting lists fell slightly again in February, we have to see these numbers in context. After three years of tireless...

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