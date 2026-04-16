PMI adds £2.5bn annual boost to UK economy

Private medical insurance (PMI) has been found to provide an annual £2.5 billion boost to the UK economy by offering faster diagnosis and access to healthcare for employees, Bupa has found.
Of the £2.5bn total, £1.2bn is generated through reduced sickness absence and £1.3bn from tackling presenteeism, where employees are at work but underperforming due to ill-health. Bupa's analysis - Healthy Workforce, Healthy Economy - looked at the direct economic impact of workplace private healthcare provision and the savings it makes for the NHS. For small-to-medium-enterprises (SME), of which 5.7m were operating in 2025, PMI delivered 22 fewer sickness absence days on average, with 24 additional days' worth of productivity. This resulted in £14,700 in additional Gross Value Add...
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