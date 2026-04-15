COVER Customer Care Awards 2026: Shortlists announced

The shortlists have been revealed for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2026, which sees numerous insurers, third parties and protection leaders putting their best foot forward.
Across 16 categories, including four individual and 12 provider categories, the awards received more than 100 entries representing the best and brightest among providers in protection and health. The awards themselves will take place on 1 July, 2026, at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London. Sign up for you place at the ceremony here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "It has been a pleasure looking through the entries for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards. There's a brilliant breadth and depth represented which shows just how much protection and health has to offer in t...
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