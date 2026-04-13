Mortality rates drop to lowest quarterly level in Q1 2026

The first quarter (Q1) of 2026 recorded the lowest level of mortality rates in England and Wales compared to any previous Q1 on record, according to the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI).
The findings form part of the CMI's frequent mortality analysis for England and Wales, with the latest mortality monitor covering death registrations to 27 March, 2026. Around 23,600 of the deaths registered in this period involved influenza or pneumonia registered. This is lower than the range of 26,800 to 31,500 seen in the first quarters of 2023 to 2025. Specifically, deaths recorded in Q1 that involved Covid-19 have broadly halved each year. Around 600 deaths were recorded as involving Covid-19 registered in Q1 2026, compared to 7,700, 3,500 and 1,300 in the first quarters of 2023...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.