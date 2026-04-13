Mortality rates drop to lowest quarterly level in Q1 2026

The findings form part of the CMI's frequent mortality analysis for England and Wales, with the latest mortality monitor covering death registrations to 27 March, 2026. Around 23,600 of the deaths registered in this period involved influenza or pneumonia registered. This is lower than the range of 26,800 to 31,500 seen in the first quarters of 2023 to 2025. Specifically, deaths recorded in Q1 that involved Covid-19 have broadly halved each year. Around 600 deaths were recorded as involving Covid-19 registered in Q1 2026, compared to 7,700, 3,500 and 1,300 in the first quarters of 2023...