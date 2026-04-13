COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 6 April 2026. The top stories this week are: Probate cases taking nearly two years rise by 131% CII releases vulnerable client management report Homeowners misunderstand IP: LifeSearch PMI admissions hit 500,000 in first nine months of 2025 Using education to raise awareness of protection benefits