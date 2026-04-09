Claims were a key part of the research, with 22% of the 2,000 UK adults surveyed believing that they could claim once on an IP policy.

The homeowners surveyed believed IP only paid out on serious or permanent conditions, with 36% agreeing with this statement.

Homeowners represented in the survey were also largely unaware of the scope of IP policies, 36% did not know what conditions were covered under an existing policy.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, said: "Income protection can provide a valuable safety net to so many people, yet this research shows there's still a real gap between how people think it works and what it actually provides."

Misconceptions around employment type were also represented in the responses. Of the homeowners surveyed, 16% believed self-employed people could not access IP, with 38% unsure as to whether this would be possible.

Paula Higgins, CEO, Homeowners Alliance, said: "These findings reveal a clear gap between perception and reality when it comes to income protection.

"Many homeowners wrongly believe it won't cover mental health, isn't available to the self-employed, or only pays out for serious conditions - leaving them more financially exposed than they realise."

On the mental health front, 26% of those surveyed believed IP did not cover anxiety or depression, of those on a policy this rose to 34%. Almost half (48%) did not know if IP covered mental health conditions.

Kennedy said: "At LifeSearch, we see this play out in real conversations every day. These misconceptions reflect an industry that has historically done a better job of selling protection than explaining it.

"If we want customers to value their cover, renew it, and tell others about it, then clearer communication, better ongoing engagement and stronger product understanding need to become the norm - not the exception."

Secondary incomes were also overlooked by consumers, 18% of those surveyed said only the main earner needs income protection, 26% of those with a policy thought only the main earner needs to be covered.

Higgins said: "At a time when more people are self-employed and households depend on two incomes, these misconceptions matter. Income protection can provide vital support if illness or injury stops you working, yet too many people either misunderstand it or overlook it entirely.

"There's a real need to improve awareness so people understand what cover is available before it's too late."