The UK has a serious life insurance protection gap affecting millions of people who are unaware they are leaving themselves and their families exposed to risk, while also missing out on additional health benefits. Recent figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) show that 58% of adults lack any form of life protection insurance – life, critical illness or income protection – and 59% of those have never considered their protection needs. Of the 58%, 41% know about this protection but have not made the decision to purchase, showing there are major barriers the industry must ove...