Businesses looking to cut employee benefits generosity amid SSP changes

42% will increase the prices

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Research from Group Risk Development (GRiD) has found that 18% of employers believe that the upcoming changes to statutory sick pay (SSP) will present a “significant challenge” to their business in the next 12 months.

This is up by 24% for large employers with over 250 staff, with 67% of employers saying they would have preferred more notice to deal with the changes. Overall, 60% of employees support the changes that will introduce SSP from the first day of illness, rather than the fourth; remove the lower earnings limit; and require a new earnings-related method of calculation. Of the employers who felt the changes will be a challenge to their business, 47% will respond by reducing the generosity of other employee benefits. Meanwhile, 42% will increase the prices of their products or services, ...

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