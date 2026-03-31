Businesses looking to cut employee benefits generosity amid SSP changes

This is up by 24% for large employers with over 250 staff, with 67% of employers saying they would have preferred more notice to deal with the changes. Overall, 60% of employees support the changes that will introduce SSP from the first day of illness, rather than the fourth; remove the lower earnings limit; and require a new earnings-related method of calculation. Of the employers who felt the changes will be a challenge to their business, 47% will respond by reducing the generosity of other employee benefits. Meanwhile, 42% will increase the prices of their products or services, ...