This week's episode of the COVER Review dives into provider news - including claims statistics and financial results - as well as regulation and product innovation.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 March 2026. The top stories this week are: Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025 Chesnara publishes 2025 financial results Royal London launches BSL support Ouroboros: The product innovation problem Do loaded premiums materially harm customers? Loaded premiums: The individual fair value question remains COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Registration open
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