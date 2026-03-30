COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 23 March 2026. The top stories this week are: Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025 Chesnara publishes 2025 financial results Royal London launches BSL support Ouroboros: The product innovation problem Do loaded premiums materially harm customers? Loaded premiums: The individual fair value question remains COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Registration open