Henderson joins from Mortgage Advice Bureau, at which he was recruitment director and previously regional sales director.

According to Quilter, Henderson brings more than 30 years' experience across financial services to the role.

Henderson said: "I'm excited to be joining Quilter Financial Planning at a point where the mortgage and protection network is moving forward at real pace.

"Quilter's proposition offers advisers genuine flexibility and support, and I'm looking forward to helping firms and individuals make the most of the opportunities within the network."

In the role, Henderson will report to Zara Bray, who was appointed as distribution director for Quilter's mortgage and protection network last year.

Bray said: "Gordon's appointment underscores our commitment to investing in the mortgage and protection network, which continues to play a strategically important role in Quilter's broader growth strategy."

Earlier this year, The Quilter Foundation launched a new strategy and a £4 million pledge of support to financial education over five years, of which £3m will be allocated specifically to financial education and £1m to grants supporting charitable organisations.