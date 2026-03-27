45% of advisers under 30 worried about AI use in claims

According to part two of the Protection Distributors Group's (PDG's) Protection Insights Report, surveying over 300 advisers, 44% of advisers across all age groups were positive about AI use in protection generally.

Meanwhile, 22% of all advisers were broadly neutral and 29% were sceptical, with 5% viewing AI as being of ‘little importance'.

Advisers aged between 30-50 were most enthusiastic (48%), compared to 26% of younger advisers seeing it as beneficial.

Roy McLoughlin, board member, PDG, said: "It is fascinating to see that younger protection professionals are more sceptical of AI's use than their older peers. Whether that reflects the stage of their career journey or simply more awareness of AI's risks, it should give sector leaders at both providers and advisers pause for thought."

Specifically, advisers were more concerned about the use of AI in claims than in underwriting. Around 35% of advisers would welcome AI use if it speeded up claims but 36% had concerns, with 23% in two minds.

Breaking this down, 45% of advisers aged under 30 were worried about AI being used in claims, with 21% supporting AI use for claims. By comparison, the 30-to-50-year-old group saw 37% support the use of AI while 31% had reservations.

AI in underwriting was supported by 46% of advisers if it leads to swifter processing, while 25% were in two minds and 24% were concerned about AI making such decisions.

Less advisers under 30 welcomed the use of AI in underwriting (38%) than those aged between 30-50 (49%) and over 50s (44%).

Emma Thomson, chair, PDG, said there is appetite for AI to help speed up underwriting and claims processing times, particularly in the current climate where delays are "causing issues for both customers and advisers".

"But the balance between technology and human interaction needs to be carefully managed. No-one wants the AI saying ‘no' to a claims pay out with no human intervention," Thomson said.

"We believe there is a lot to discuss in terms of best practice and importantly, meeting customer needs. Indeed, that extends to advisers' increasing use of AI in communications but also in areas intrinsic to advice such as suitability."

In the first part of the Protection Insights Report, underwriting was highlighted as the key concern for many of those surveyed, with 59% of respondents citing inefficient underwriting as a key barrier to writing more protection.

"There is a lot of talk about AI and productivity improvements," McLoughlin said. "It is also important that we don't lose sight of our broader goals – improving the client experience and growing the market. If new technology can do this, then advisers should welcome it. But we have to get it right for our clients."