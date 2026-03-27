LV= pays out £151m in 2025

2025 financial results

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, LV=, has released its financial results for 2025, showing growth in protection sales and market share.

The provider said its protection sales totalled £430 million over the year, an 8% increase compared to 2024. Looking at claims, LV= paid out £151m to policyholders of personal protection lines, with a claims pay out rate of 95%. In 2024, the provider pai out £137m in claims at a rate of 95%, with life insurance making up the majority of claims paid. The growth in protection sales has led to LV= achieving a high in market share, according to the provider it has reached an 8.4% share of the market. David Hynam, CEO, LV=, said: "Despite increasingly competitive markets, we've deliv...

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