Guardian updates adviser portal

The portal, dubbed MyGuardian, will now allow advisers to see live cover details, including cover amount and term; beneficiaries nominated; policies placed in trust; and policy upgrades available to clients. The provider said its updates are designed to "help advisers manage their clients' protection more proactively", with policy upgrades a key driver for providing appropriate cover. Rachael Welsh, head of commercial strategy, Guardian, said: "Protection isn't a one and done purchase - it needs to be reviewed regularly as clients' lives and circumstances change. "By enhancing both...