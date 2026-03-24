Guardian updates adviser portal

Real-time data addition

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Guardian, has updated its adviser portal with additional data on clients’ policies, aiming to encourage proactive support for clients.

The portal, dubbed MyGuardian, will now allow advisers to see live cover details, including cover amount and term; beneficiaries nominated; policies placed in trust; and policy upgrades available to clients. The provider said its updates are designed to "help advisers manage their clients' protection more proactively", with policy upgrades a key driver for providing appropriate cover. Rachael Welsh, head of commercial strategy, Guardian, said: "Protection isn't a one and done purchase - it needs to be reviewed regularly as clients' lives and circumstances change. "By enhancing both...

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