UK economic outlook goes 'from bad to worse'

At the same time, wage growth fell to 3.8% from 4.2% over the same period, while vacancy numbers in February showed unexpected signs of improvement, dropping by 6,000, with an estimated 20,000 increase in the number of payrolled employees. Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis, AJ Bell, highlighted that in any other month, such readings would have been considered "an early sign of economic recovery". However, with the conflict in the Middle East intensifying and oil, energy and gas prices on a steady upwards trajectory in recent weeks, "it is hard to envision that those green...