Zurich updates group protection services

Cameron Roberts
Insurer, Zurich Corporate Risk, has added physiotherapy, dietitian services and a new symptom checker to its group protection GP service.

The new virtual physiotherapy service will give employees the ability to access musculoskeletal (MSK) health through 30-minute virtual sessions. Dietitian and nutrition services look to provide consultations regarding nutrition, lifestyle and medical history. The provider's symptom checker will allow users to answer questions in order to receive advice on the next steps in their health journey. The updates will be delivered by HealthHero from 19 January, 2026. Nick Homer, head of market management, Zurich, said: "We want to provide much more than traditional insurance, it's abou...

