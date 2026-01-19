LV= appoints chief transformation and technology officer

Zurich’s Anita Fernqvist takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, LV=, has appointed Anita Fernqvist as its chief transformation and technology officer, with Chloe Stuttard promoted to chief customer officer.

In the role, Fernqvist will lead LV='s Business Change, Technology Services, Data and Operational Resilience functions, working with colleagues across the business to "drive modernisation and future focused innovation", LV= said. She will also join LV= executive team. Fernqvist holds experience in technology, data and large-scale transformation, joining from Zurich UK where she has held several roles, including UK chief operating officer and chief data officer. Elsewhere, Stuttard, who is already part of LV='s senior leadership team as the provider's director of customer and adviser e...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Scottish Widows joins iPipeline's Advanced Underwriting platform

UK unemployment remains steady as economic uncertainty takes its toll

More on Insurer

Scottish Widows joins iPipeline's Advanced Underwriting platform
Insurer

Scottish Widows joins iPipeline's Advanced Underwriting platform

Fourth provider added

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 January 2026 • 1 min read
LV= appoints chief transformation and technology officer
Insurer

LV= appoints chief transformation and technology officer

Zurich’s Anita Fernqvist takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 January 2026 • 1 min read
Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO
Insurer

Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

Managing Generali’s insurance business

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 January 2026 • 1 min read