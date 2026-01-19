LV= appoints chief transformation and technology officer

Provider, LV=, has appointed Anita Fernqvist as its chief transformation and technology officer, with Chloe Stuttard promoted to chief customer officer.
In the role, Fernqvist will lead LV='s Business Change, Technology Services, Data and Operational Resilience functions, working with colleagues across the business to "drive modernisation and future focused innovation", LV= said. She will also join LV= executive team. Fernqvist holds experience in technology, data and large-scale transformation, joining from Zurich UK where she has held several roles, including UK chief operating officer and chief data officer. Elsewhere, Stuttard, who is already part of LV='s senior leadership team as the provider's director of customer and adviser e...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.