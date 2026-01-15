2025 sees record low death rates

All age groups saw a decrease

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Death rates in England and Wales hit a record low in 2025, declining 2% from 2024 figures which marked the previous record low, according to the Continuous Mortality Investigation (CMI).

All age groups saw death rates decrease between 2024-2025, with overall mortality for males and females combined last year being nearly 7% lower than the 2015-2024 average. The CMI, part of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), previously said that mortality for 2024 as a whole was 5.1% below the 2014-2023 average and 3.7% below 2023. The level of mortality in 2024 was similar to mortality in 2019 - prior to the covid-19 pandemic - and lower than in any other year. However, mortality in 2025 compared to the 2015-2024 average varied "significantly" by age and sex. Mortali...

