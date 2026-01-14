YuLife appoints Tal Gilbert as CEO

Insurtech, YuLife, has announced that its founder and chief executive, Sammy Rubin, will step down as CEO, now assuming the role of executive chair.
Rubin will focus on long-term strategy, global partnerships and advancing YuLife's goal of embedding health at the centre of financial protection. Replacing Rubin as CEO is Tal Gilbert to lead YuLife's next phase of growth, focusing on deepening the insurtech's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and aiming to strengthen its offerings for employers, advisers and insurers globally. Overall, Gilbert has more than 20 years of leadership experience across insurance, employee benefits and digital health. He previously served as CEO of Vitality US, acting CEO of AIA Vitality in Hon...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.