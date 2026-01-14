YuLife appoints Tal Gilbert as CEO

Sammy Rubin named executive chair

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read

Insurtech, YuLife, has announced that its founder and chief executive, Sammy Rubin, will step down as CEO, now assuming the role of executive chair.

Rubin will focus on long-term strategy, global partnerships and advancing YuLife's goal of embedding health at the centre of financial protection. Replacing Rubin as CEO is Tal Gilbert to lead YuLife's next phase of growth, focusing on deepening the insurtech's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and aiming to strengthen its offerings for employers, advisers and insurers globally. Overall, Gilbert has more than 20 years of leadership experience across insurance, employee benefits and digital health. He previously served as CEO of Vitality US, acting CEO of AIA Vitality in Hon...

Jaskeet Briah
