YuLife appoints Tal Gilbert as CEO

Rubin will focus on long-term strategy, global partnerships and advancing YuLife's goal of embedding health at the centre of financial protection. Replacing Rubin as CEO is Tal Gilbert to lead YuLife's next phase of growth, focusing on deepening the insurtech's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and aiming to strengthen its offerings for employers, advisers and insurers globally. Overall, Gilbert has more than 20 years of leadership experience across insurance, employee benefits and digital health. He previously served as CEO of Vitality US, acting CEO of AIA Vitality in Hon...