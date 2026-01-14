Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale

Focus on the regional insurance broking market

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Insurance broker, Ascend Broking Group, has been acquired by European mid-market private equity firm, Inflexion.

Essex-based Ascend specialises in healthcare, commercial lines and value-add risk management solutions. The acquisition of Ascend marks a "cornerstone investment" as Inflexion launches a new insurance broking platform. This platform aims to champion the regional insurance broking market by "taking on the operational burden" weighing on independent brokers, from regulatory compliance to IT systems, infrastructure and back-office finance. According to Inflation, this aims to free founders and their teams to focus on looking after clients and developing their people. The platform i...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Generali appoints Giulio Terzariol as group deputy CEO

2025 sees record low death rates

More on Adviser / Broking

Insurance an appealing market for graduate careers: FREE
Adviser / Broking

Insurance an appealing market for graduate careers: FREE

38% thinking of leaving due to poor public perception

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 January 2026 • 1 min read
2026 adviser predictions: Underwriting and pricing
Adviser / Broking

2026 adviser predictions: Underwriting and pricing

"Let's get back to a market where we have outliers and that is seen as a good thing"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 January 2026 • 5 min read
Jensten Insurance Brokers joins amii
Adviser / Broking

Jensten Insurance Brokers joins amii

New broker member

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 January 2026 • 1 min read