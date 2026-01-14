Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale

Essex-based Ascend specialises in healthcare, commercial lines and value-add risk management solutions. The acquisition of Ascend marks a "cornerstone investment" as Inflexion launches a new insurance broking platform. This platform aims to champion the regional insurance broking market by "taking on the operational burden" weighing on independent brokers, from regulatory compliance to IT systems, infrastructure and back-office finance. According to Inflation, this aims to free founders and their teams to focus on looking after clients and developing their people. The platform i...