AXA Health appoints medical director

Hurter joins the provider from healthcare provider, HCA UK, where she has worked since 2016, most recently as medical director for care transformation. In the new role, Hurter will join the AXA Health commercial team, sitting on the commercial senior leadership team and reporting to commercial director, Dr Ali Hasan. Hurter said: "I am passionate about patient care and innovation that supports care delivery to patients in a manner which is sustainable and value driven. "I am looking forward to joining the AXA Health team and using my experience to make a real difference to members...