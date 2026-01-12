The Exchange and Xplan Mortgage platforms will include the friendly society's product from 12 January, 2026. The partnership specifically looks to provide mortgage advisers access to protection plans for clients and includes a short-term income benefit of up to £2,250 per month, GP services, fracture cover and accidental benefit, among other aspects. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "This partnership with Iress represents an important milestone in making protection more accessible. "By integrating Mortgage Friendly Shield directly into platforms that mortgage adviser...