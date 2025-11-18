Employers investing in preventative healthcare amid medical inflation

Howden analysed data from insurers, employers and employees from around the globe, finding that 61% of employees are now more likely to stay with an employer offering a "good" healthcare package. Around 47% considered this an important factor in looking for a new role, while 7% of global workers do not think it is an important benefit. At the same time, employers were found to increasingly be taking steps to mitigate rising costs, with 67% of employers globally having done this. Around 55% listed this as the strategy which has worked best for them. Employers across Europe (74%) wer...