Keep Britain Working: Industry reaction

"We need this change to be universal"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 7 min read

Protection industry experts have shared their thoughts following the release of the Keep Britain Working Review, published today (5 November, 2025).

The Keep Britain Working Review, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, recommended further collaboration between government, employers and the private sector to improve workplace wellbeing. The review addressed health-based economic inactivity and driving growth, focusing on prevention, early support and better return to work. Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said the recommendations of the Keep Britain Working Review are both welcome and needed, as long-term sickness and absence from work have a "profound impact" on individuals, businesses and the wider economy, costing the UK an estimated £...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

One in five adults abandon the protection journey: AMI

Employer interventions on ill-health left too late

More on Group Protection

Keep Britain Working: 7% of UK GDP lost per year due to ill-health
Group Protection

Keep Britain Working: 7% of UK GDP lost per year due to ill-health

Sir Charlie Mayfield review published

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 November 2025 • 4 min read
Keep Britain Working: Industry reaction
Group Protection

Keep Britain Working: Industry reaction

"We need this change to be universal"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 November 2025 • 7 min read
Employer interventions on ill-health left too late
Group Protection

Employer interventions on ill-health left too late

Occupational Health Assessment findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 November 2025 • 2 min read