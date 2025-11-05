Keep Britain Working: Industry reaction

The Keep Britain Working Review, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, recommended further collaboration between government, employers and the private sector to improve workplace wellbeing. The review addressed health-based economic inactivity and driving growth, focusing on prevention, early support and better return to work. Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth, said the recommendations of the Keep Britain Working Review are both welcome and needed, as long-term sickness and absence from work have a "profound impact" on individuals, businesses and the wider economy, costing the UK an estimated £...