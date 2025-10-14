Access FS creates Equality Council

The Equality Council aims to support fair representation for marginalised groups, promote allyship and ensuring equitable opportunities for all staff and advisers. It will consist of six members from Access FS, including three staff members and three advisers, with the advisers rotating quarterly to "ensure fresh perspectives", Access FS noted. The brokerage said the Council aims to address systemic barriers and boost underrepresented voices. It will engage with employees and advisers to identify challenges, propose solutions and drive cultural change, "ensuring the brokerage reflect...