National Friendly launches healthcare product

No medical questions or underwriting

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has launched an entry-level healthcare product – Friendly Health - for UK consumers.

Friendly Health includes three cover levels – bronze, silver and gold – with no medical questions or underwriting, which the provider said makes it an option for clients who may not qualify for traditional health insurance. Other key features include benefits such as 24/7 virtual GP access, online dentist and dietitian access; a diagnosis pot which includes a cash amount to contribute to consultations, scans and tests; and claims guidance to ensure claimants have the same claims handler throughout the claim. There is an age-banded pricing structure and the premiums, reportedly startin...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Access FS creates Equality Council

PMI claims up 6% as mental health treatments increase

More on PMI

PMI claims up 6% as mental health treatments increase
PMI

PMI claims up 6% as mental health treatments increase

Drop in claims cost for cancer treatments

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 October 2025 • 3 min read
27% of Brits self-funded private treatment in last five years: Howden
PMI

27% of Brits self-funded private treatment in last five years: Howden

Average treatment cost £6,000

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 October 2025 • 2 min read
Broadstone hires Jamie Burdess to support growth
PMI

Broadstone hires Jamie Burdess to support growth

Joins from Mercer Marsh Benefits

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 October 2025 • 1 min read