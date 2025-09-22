Pivotal Growth acquires Believe Money Group

Mortgage and protection broker

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Mortgage broker consolidator, Pivotal Growth, has acquired Believe Money Group, marking its 20th acquisition.

Believe Money Group is a broker offering advice around second charge mortgages, alongside other financial products including protection, unsecured lending and commercial and bridging finance. The firm merged with Click Tech, a fintech company developing AI-driven sourcing solutions, in 2019. As part of the merger, Believe Money received access to an AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Pivotal Growth said this has streamlined the broker's customer journey and integrated "seamlessly" with lenders and introducer partners. The merger also saw one of Click Tech's fo...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

IPAW 2025: Preparing to sell more income protection

The COVER Review: FCA market study, provider news and everyday accidents

More on Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth acquires Believe Money Group
Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Growth acquires Believe Money Group

Mortgage and protection broker

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 September 2025 • 2 min read
New Leaf Distribution appoints head of protection
Adviser / Broking

New Leaf Distribution appoints head of protection

Jo Pawson takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 September 2025 • 1 min read
FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums
Adviser / Broking

FCA Market Study: The problem of loaded premiums

Firms should “prioritise simplicity and transparency”

Tony Müdd
clock 17 September 2025 • 3 min read