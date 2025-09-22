Pivotal Growth acquires Believe Money Group

Believe Money Group is a broker offering advice around second charge mortgages, alongside other financial products including protection, unsecured lending and commercial and bridging finance. The firm merged with Click Tech, a fintech company developing AI-driven sourcing solutions, in 2019. As part of the merger, Believe Money received access to an AI-powered customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Pivotal Growth said this has streamlined the broker's customer journey and integrated "seamlessly" with lenders and introducer partners. The merger also saw one of Click Tech's fo...