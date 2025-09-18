Toothfairy secures £7.3m investment

Tackling the national dental crisis

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Digital dentistry platform, Toothfairy, has closed its latest funding round, raising $10 million (£7.3m).

The funding round was oversubscribed and led by international digital health investors, according to a statement by Toothfairy. The provider said that it would use the capital to expand clinical service, scale its AI technology and extend same-day access to users in the UK and internationally. Toothfairy said that its platform and AI system aim to prevent costly interventions by providing assessments and oral health toolkits for employees and members. The provider also said that it intends to expand its employer and insurer partnerships in the future. Looking at the market, Toot...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

MetLife launches Everyday Risk Report

FCA publishes protection market overview

More on Group Protection

Over 55's not feeling supported to stay in work: Bupa
Group Protection

Over 55's not feeling supported to stay in work: Bupa

Returning to the workforce had a positive impact

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 September 2025 • 2 min read
36% of employers directly fund support for employees
Group Protection

36% of employers directly fund support for employees

Illness or injury cases

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read
Mattioli Woods joins GRiD
Group Protection

Mattioli Woods joins GRiD

Joins 70 organisations in the market

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 26 August 2025 • 1 min read