Toothfairy secures £7.3m investment

Digital dentistry platform, Toothfairy, has closed its latest funding round, raising $10 million (£7.3m).
The funding round was oversubscribed and led by international digital health investors, according to a statement by Toothfairy. The provider said that it would use the capital to expand clinical service, scale its AI technology and extend same-day access to users in the UK and internationally. Toothfairy said that its platform and AI system aim to prevent costly interventions by providing assessments and oral health toolkits for employees and members. The provider also said that it intends to expand its employer and insurer partnerships in the future. Looking at the market, Toot...
