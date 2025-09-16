Equity Release Council partners with My Care Consultant

The partnership aims to help advisers approach long-term care conversations with confidence as part of the equity release process, the Council said. It will provide advisers with support and education to "better" meet the needs of customers in later life. The Council detailed that the partnership aims to help firms avoid "the common pitfalls the UKs care systems present", which can result in foreseeable harm, and that the deal comes at a time when later life planning is becoming increasingly complex and demanding. Earlier this year, 60% of advisers identified the challenge of care-rel...