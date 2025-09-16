Equity Release Council partners with My Care Consultant

The Equity Release Council has partnered with My Care Consultant to support advisers with care-related resources, including information, education, tools and member support.
The partnership aims to help advisers approach long-term care conversations with confidence as part of the equity release process, the Council said. It will provide advisers with support and education to "better" meet the needs of customers in later life. The Council detailed that the partnership aims to help firms avoid "the common pitfalls the UKs care systems present", which can result in foreseeable harm, and that the deal comes at a time when later life planning is becoming increasingly complex and demanding. Earlier this year, 60% of advisers identified the challenge of care-rel...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.