Nearly 70% of female workers welcome employer support for women's health

As part of its 2025 Lifting the Second Glass Ceiling report, the business improvement and standards company surveyed 6,494 women in the workforce in the UK, India, Japan, China, US, Germany and Australia, with more than 1,000 of these being from the UK. It found that 55% would prefer to deal with female health issues in private, but for those who would welcome support, this ranged from paid leave to flexibility or access to healthcare support. Respondents expressed a desire for formal policies for difficult pregnancies, miscarriage or baby loss (67%) and for neurodivergent conditions ...